 2 taken to hospital after car and van collide in Ang Mo Kio, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

2 taken to hospital after car and van collide in Ang Mo Kio

The accident took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Street 31 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 towards Lentor Avenue on Saturday.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Gabrielle Chan
Apr 24, 2023 01:26 am

A 60-year-old driver and his 56-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital after a sideswipe collision between their car and a van in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Street 31 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 towards Lentor Avenue at about 6.20pm.

The relationship between the driver and passenger was not clear. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 46-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

A video of the accident was posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sunday. A black car travelling in the middle lane is seen swerving to the rightmost lane just as a van was turning into the same lane, leading to a sideswipe collision.

The car almost flipped on its side while the van crashed into the road barrier on its right.

Singapore

1 killed in traffic accident in Dunearn Road

