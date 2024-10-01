20% drop in S’pore cars entering JB on Day 1 of VEP scheme

JOHOR BAHRU – The number of cars entering Johor from Singapore has dropped by about 20 per cent following the implementation of the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) requirement from Oct 1.

A Home Ministry official at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex (BSI) noted the drop since morning but said it was too early to say if it was because of the VEP.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) had assured Singaporean motorists earlier that they could still enter Johor without a VEP for the time being.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli had said that enforcement of the VEP for foreign-registered vehicles entering Johor would be effective from Oct 1, but would be implemented in phases.

He said that during the initial phase, Singaporean foreign vehicles without a VEP could still enter Malaysia as usual.

They may do so at any of the following VEP installation centres in the city: TCSens Office, Danga Bay; JPJ Southern Region Academy; and the JPJ Johor Office in Taman Daya; as well as at the VEP Collection Centre in Woodlands, Singapore.

Mr Aedy also said 62,635 private vehicles from Singapore had activated the tag as of Sept 25. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK