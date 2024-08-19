200 drivers turn up on Day 1 of VEP counter in Woodlands

The first driver at the new VEP enquiry counter which opened on Aug 19.

Private hire driver Jackson Tan applied for a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) to drive into Malaysia on July 8, but was told on Aug 19 to collect it in October.

His application had been missing his vehicle log card, which can be retrieved from the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring website.

This mistake in his application was brought to his attention by staff at the new VEP information counter located on the third floor of 186 Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

Mr Tan, 55, was the only client at the information counter at 11.25am on Aug 19 when the counter opened for the first time. It has two counter staff and three technical support staff.

By 2pm, the crowd had swelled to 200 people.

From Oct 1, all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore by land will be required to use a VEP.

It acts like an “identity card” for foreign vehicles in Malaysia, and the authorities will be able to track their traffic records, including summonses and offences.

This will apply to motorists entering both Johor checkpoints at the Sultan Iskandar Building via the Causeway and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex via the Second Link.

Motorists without a valid VEP risk being denied entry into Johor or fined up to RM2,000 (S$598).

Mr Tan said his online application had some document issues, so he resubmitted it over two weeks ago.

He added: “But it was still pending, so I came here to find out more. Now, I have my appointment slot to collect my VEP in Malaysia.”

He added this information counter was good for Singaporean drivers, as the other VEP counter was in Danga Bay, Johor Bahru.

The counter aims to guide Singaporeans through the online application process. The service is free.

Motorists will not be able to install nor collect their VEP-radio frequency identification (RFID) tag at the counter.

The tag will allow them to pay the RM20 road charge, which is levied for the use of roads, when they enter Johor via both checkpoints, and the toll fees on Malaysia’s expressways using the designated RFID lanes.

The Woodlands counter is operated by Singapore firm MY VEP in collaboration with TCSens, a private vendor appointed by Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) to assist motorists with their VEP applications.

No public announcement on the information counter’s exact location was made by either firm.

JPJ had previously said an information counter would open in Woodlands on Aug 19.

Mr Ng Poh Heng, acting manager for MY VEP, said the Woodlands office was established after feedback from Singaporeans at the Danga Bay centre that there should be a similar one here to avoid travelling to Johor.

The Woodlands counter helps drivers who have pre-existing VEP applications or those who want to learn more about the guidelines and requirements to submit a successful application.

It only acts as an information counter and staff there will not apply for a VEP for drivers.

Mr Ng said: “We can check the status of their application and tell them the reasons their applications may be pending. It could be they did not submit a particular document.”

At around 2pm, Mr Ng said the queue peaked with about 200 drivers waiting for queue tickets.

He allowed only the first 100 drivers to get queue tickets and turned the rest away, telling them to return the next day for a number.

He added the information counter will implement an online appointment system by next week to improve scheduling so the centre can help more motorists and prevent long waiting times for customers.

To apply for a VEP, drivers must have their NRIC, passport, vehicle road tax, vehicle insurance valid for more than six months, and details of their vehicle model, certificate of entitlement, and vehicle log card.

Counter staff said improper documentation was the most common reason behind an unsuccessful application.

Drivers must pay any outstanding fines and summonses from JPJ before applying for a VEP.

The Woodlands information counter is open on weekdays from 9:30am to 5pm.