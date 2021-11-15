Singapore

Up to 21,000 migrant workers per week allowed to visit public places from Dec 3

Vaccinated migrant workers will also be allowed daily visits to recreation centres here, up from thrice a week currently.PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - From December 3, up to 3,000 fully vaccinated migrant workers living in dormitories will be allowed to visit public places each day.

This works out to 21,000 workers per week, up from the current limit of 3,000 per week.

Workers will also no longer be restricted to just Little India or Geylang Serai and will be allowed to gowherever they choose.

Meanwhile, vaccinated migrant workers will also be allowed daily visits to recreation centres here, up from thrice a week currently.

These recreation centre visits will also be extended to eight hours, from four hours now.

No infections have been detected among the participants so far.

Said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement: "Covid-19 infections in the dormitories have stabilised over the last few weeks with an average daily number of 143 migrant workers testing PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive in the last week."

MOH noted that migrant workers, except for those who have recovered from the virus, also have to undergo weekly testing, regardless of vaccination status.

