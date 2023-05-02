 22 bus services affected by road closures on May 7 for OCBC Cycle 2023, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

22 bus services affected by road closures on May 7 for OCBC Cycle 2023

OCBC Cycle participants in May 2022. The road closure will last from the start of bus operations to 11am.PHOTO: ST FILE
May 02, 2023 02:27 pm

A total of 22 bus services will be affected by road closures for the OCBC Cycle 2023 event on May 7.

This will last from the start of bus operations to 11am, said SBS Transit in a statement on May 2.

The following bus services will be affected: 10, 11, 14/14A, 16, 31, 32, 33, 48, 56, 57, 70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 158, 162M, 186, 196, 400 and 502.

Service 400 will also commence operations later, from 9.30am on May 7.

Service 48 will be diverted from its regular route from the start of bus operations to 9.45am. However, no bus stops will be skipped, said SBS Transit.

The OCBC Cycle event will feature in-person participation for all categories for the first time since 2019, with more than 7,000 participants expected for this edition.

Billed as Singapore’s largest mass cycling event since 2009, the annual OCBC Cycle is sanctioned by the Singapore Cycling Federation and supported by Sport Singapore.

 

