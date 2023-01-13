3 people in hospital after SLE accident that led to traffic jam up to TPE exit

There was traffic congestion on the SLE up to the TPE exit after the accident on Friday morning.

The SCDF said it had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to get the driver, who was trapped in her seat, out of the car.

Three people were taken to the hospital after an accident early on Friday morning on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) before Lentor Avenue.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 3.08am.

The driver - a 22-year-old woman - and her two male passengers, aged 24 and 27, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

At 3.28am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted on social media platform Twitter about the accident and advised motorists to avoid lanes 3, 4 and 5.

At 7.10am, it updated the tweet to say there was traffic congestion up to the Tampines Expressway (TPE) exit. Motorists were told to avoid lanes 4 and 5.

Motorists had been advised to avoid lanes 3, 4 and 5 of the SLE after the accident. PHOTO: SGROAD BLOCKS / TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM

The jam had still not cleared by 9am, and motorists in a Telegram chat group said traffic continued to be slow even past 9.30am, with traffic cones still in place on the road.

Photos of the accident site uploaded in the group show the damage to the front and rear bumpers of the car, and that both doors on the driver’s side had been removed.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to get the driver, who was trapped in her seat, out of the car.

ST understands that a K9 unit was called to the scene to help with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.