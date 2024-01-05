 Woman, 51, taken to hospital after car skids off CTE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Woman, 51, taken to hospital after car skids off CTE

The car was seen with a crumpled bonnet in the right-most lane of the expressway.ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW
Sherlyn Sim
Jan 05, 2024 05:29 pm

A 51-year-old woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng hospital after the car she was travelling in turned turtle in an accident on the Central Expressway on Jan 5 afternoon.

The woman, the car’s only passenger, was conscious when taken to the hospital, the police said. ST understands that the driver escaped uninjured.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have “self-skidded” on the CTE towards Seletar Expressway before the Jalan Bahagia exit, at around noon.

A grey car with a crumpled bonnet was seen in pictures on social media in the right-most lane of the expressway, part of which was cordoned off with traffic cones. A police car and an Emas Recovery vehicle were parked behind the car.

Police investigations are ongoing.

