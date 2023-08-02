 Man extricated from lorry after collision with tipper truck on SLE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man extricated from lorry after collision with tipper truck on SLE

Man extricated from lorry after collision with tipper truck on SLE
The driver was found trapped in his seat with his lower limbs pinned under the dashboard, as the front of the vehicle was “severely crushed inwards”.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah
Aug 02, 2023 10:14 pm

A 44-year-old man had to be rescued from the mangled remains of the lorry he drove after it was involved in an accident with a truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the accident, which occurred along the Seletar Expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway before the Lentor Avenue exit, at about 3.20pm.

The lorry driver was found trapped in his seat with his lower limbs pinned under the dashboard, as the front of the vehicle was “severely crushed inwards”.

To stabilise his injuries, an SCDF ambulance crew provided medical aid, while a team of rescuers, including officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, worked to free him.

In order to extricate the driver, the rescuers used two hydraulic extendable ramps to push the dashboard away and create enough space to free his lower limbs.

They also used cutting equipment to remove the clutch pedal that had trapped the driver’s left foot.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident showed Adriel lying on the road in his school uniform, while a woman and a construction worker tended to him.
Singapore

Motorist charged with dangerous driving over fatal accident

Related Stories

Minibus carrying schoolkids crashes into 3 vehicles along Rangoon Road

Driver arrested for suspected drink driving in one of two accidents

Driver crashes into construction barricade in Seletar

After successfully freeing him, the driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said SCDF.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

In a series of posts made on Twitter, the Land Transport Authority advised motorists to avoid a series of lanes along the area, with the earliest issued at 3.19pm, and the latest at 4.36pm.

 

[Road Traffic Accident along SLE] On 2 August 2023 at about 3:20pm, SCDF was alerted to a road traffic accident...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICSCDFSLEBKE