30 fall ill after St Regis wedding banquet; SFA and MOH investigating

A spokesman for St Regis said the hotel was alerted to reports of guests falling ill following a wedding lunch reception held on Sept 3.

Thirty people came down with food poisoning after consuming food at a wedding banquet at The St Regis Singapore hotel.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said none of those affected after attending the banquet, which took place on Sept 3, was hospitalised. The Straits Times understands that the bride was among those affected.

SFA said that it is investigating the incident with the Ministry of Health.

A spokesman for St Regis said that the hotel was alerted to reports of guests falling ill following a wedding lunch reception held in the Caroline’s Mansion Ballroom. The hotel has launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

The spokesman said: “(The investigation) included an examination by the hotel’s hygiene officer of the food preparation process.

“We also provided food samples from the wedding reception for laboratory tests to be conducted by a third-party accredited food safety expert. The test results have been found to be in accordance with food safety guidelines.”

He added that the hotel is cooperating with the authorities on the investigations.

“Our hotel takes hygiene and cleanliness very seriously, and the well being of our guests is always our primary priority. We are regularly in communication with the wedding couple to extend care and the necessary support they may need,” he said.

According to the website of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, symptoms of food poisoning include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and pain, a loss of appetite, fever, muscle aches and fatigue.

Food poisoning can be caused by consuming food contaminated with chemicals, micro-organisms or its toxins. The onset of symptoms can vary from several hours to days after eating such infected food, depending on the amount consumed.