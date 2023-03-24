33-year-old woman found dead on LRT track at Cove station in Punggol East

Police vehicles seen near Cove LRT station after a woman was found motionless on the track.

Police vehicles seen near Cove LRT station after a woman was found motionless on the track.

Both the Punggol East and West LRT loops were down on Thursday night due to the incident at Cove station.

A woman was found motionless on the LRT track near Cove station’s platform and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

A 33-year-old woman was found dead on Thursday night at Cove station along the Punggol East LRT loop.

Transport operator SBS Transit announced on Twitter at 10.32pm on Thursday that both the Punggol East and West LRT loops were down.

This was due to an incident at Cove station, which is the first station in the Punggol East LRT loop.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 10pm.

The woman was found motionless on the LRT track near the station’s platform and was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

To ferry affected commuters, free buses - both regular and bridging services - have been made available.

The Straits Times has reached out to SBS Transit for more information.

In a Facebook post, Ms Yeo Wan Ling, Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, suggested commuters make alternate travel arrangements.

Photos she shared showed a police cordon set up at the LRT station, as well as the presence of an ambulance and fire engine.