4 adults, 3 children taken to hospital in KPE accident

One person had to be extricated from a pick-up truck at the scene of the accident.

Seven people, including three children, were taken to hospital on National Day after an accident between a car and a lorry on the KPE.

The youngest victim was four years old and the oldest, 70.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident on the expressway near the Sims Way exit at about 2.40pm on Aug 9.

One person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a pick-up truck when the paramedics arrived, and had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment, said SCDF.

The 35-year-old male lorry driver, 44-year-old male car driver, and two other adult passengers were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The three children were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s hospital, also conscious, said SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a video over two minutes long posted on social media, the elderly passenger in the back of the car can be seen on her back in the aftermath of the collision.

The person filming can be heard saying he had called for an ambulance.