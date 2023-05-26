 40 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Keat Hong flat, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

40 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Keat Hong flat

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in the kitchen of a flat at Block 803 Keat Hong Close using two water jets.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Wallace Woon
May 26, 2023 11:23 pm

Around 40 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing Board flat in Keat Hong on Friday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 803 Keat Hong Close at 10am on Friday.

The kitchen of a fourth-floor flat had caught fire, and firefighters from Clementi Fire Station and Bukit Batok Fire Station extinguished the fire using two water jets.

Heat and soot from the fire also damaged other parts of the flat.

Two people had evacuated the unit before the firefighters arrived; 40 residents from the neighbouring units were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

One person, believed to be a resident from the affected unit, was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation and declined to be taken to hospital.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

[Fire @ Block 803 Keat Hong Close] At about 10:00 a.m. today, SCDF was alerted to a fire at the abovementioned...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Thursday, May 25, 2023
FIRESSCDFChoa Chu Kang