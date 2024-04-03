Eunos industrial estate blaze put out in 4 hours

An advisory message was issued to SGSecure mobile app users and M1, StarHub and Singtel mobile subscribers within the immediate vicinity, urging them to avoid the area.

The police cordoned off the area, and advised members of the public to stay clear.

SCDF was alerted to a fire at 1049 Eunos Avenue 6 at about 9.15pm on April 2.

When ST arrived at the scene at about 9.45pm, a loud exploding sound was heard and soot was swirling around the area.

SCDF said it was fighting the fire with five water jets and an aerial water monitor.

When ST arrived at the scene at about 9.45pm, a loud exploding sound was heard and soot was swirling around the area.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from one of the industrial units in Eunos Avenue 6.

A fire broke out at an industrial estate in Eunos on April 2.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook that it was alerted to a fire at 1049 Eunos Avenue 6 at about 9.15pm, and it arrived on the scene to find a raging fire that affected three units along a row of terrace workshops.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus proceeded into the smoke-logged units to locate the seat of fire, said SCDF. The firefighters found that the roof of one of the units had collapsed.

The fire, which involved building materials and office equipment inside the three units, was extinguished in about four hours. As a result of the fire, two adjacent units sustained heat and smoke damages.

About 70 firefighters and 19 emergency vehicles were deployed to fight the fire, said SCDF, and at the height of the operation, nine water jets, an aerial water monitor and an unmanned firefighting machine were deployed.

There were no reported injuries.

An advisory message was also issued to SGSecure mobile app users and M1, StarHub and Singtel mobile subscribers within the immediate vicinity of the fire, urging members of the public to avoid the area, said SCDF.

A Straits Times reader who lives near where the fire broke out said he was going home when he noticed a plume of smoke. He then realised that there was a fire in the distance.

When ST arrived at the scene at about 9.45pm, a loud exploding sound was heard and soot was swirling around the area. Thick smoke could also be seen billowing from one of the industrial units in Eunos Avenue 6.

The police cordoned off the area, and advised members of the public to stay clear. They were also seen speaking to occupants of the units of the affected row to gather information.

Speaking to ST at about 10.20pm, Mr Andriy Lin, whose business, Ascend Wood, occupies a unit next to two units that are on fire, said it had been about 30 minutes since one of his workers informed him about the blaze.

“My store has wood materials and I’m worried that it will catch fire,” he said.

Ascend Wood co-founder Jaime Lin said most of the units in that row house companies dealing in wood-related products.