41 from ByteDance taken to hospital due to food poisoning

A total of 17 ambulances were deployed to the location.

Casualties being transferred to a mass decontamination vehicle outside One Raffles Quay.

A total of 41 people fell ill after a major food poisoning incident at the office of TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, at One Raffles Quay on July 30.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received multiple calls for medical assistance at One Raffles Quay at about 3.15pm.

SCDF said the affected people experienced symptoms of abdominal pain and vomiting, and have been taken to hospital.

They had earlier consumed food from the same source, it added.

SCDF set up a first-aid point at One Raffles Quay and assessed other individuals who were experiencing the same symptoms.

All SCDF personnel and emergency vehicles have since returned to their respective fire stations and fire posts.

A ByteDance spokesperson said in response to The Straits Times’ queries: “We take the health and safety of our employees very seriously and have taken immediate steps to support all affected employees, including working with emergency services to provide care.

“We are investigating the matter and are working with the relevant authorities on this.”

ST understands that ByteDance engages licensed external vendors to cater food within its office premises.

When ST arrived at the scene at around 6.45pm, at least 30 SCDF personnel, two fire engines, a mass decontamination vehicle and an ambulance were still present.

Multiple people were being treated by SCDF paramedics at the building’s South Tower lobby.

A man who works on the building’s 16th floor told ST that he noticed police and SCDF presence at about 5pm.

He initially thought a fire had broken out but later learnt it was a case of food poisoning.

“I didn’t think it was so serious at first, but I saw a few ambulances that left earlier,” said the man, who declined to be named.

This is the second major case of food poisoning within a week. A total of 165 SCDF personnel fell sick on July 23 and 24 at the Civil Defence Academy campus in Jalan Bahar.