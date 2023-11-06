 42 suspects hauled up for illegal gambling activities, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Those who conduct an unlawful betting operation as an agent may be fined up to $200,000 and jailed for up to seven years.PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Yong Li Xuan
Nov 06, 2023 09:48 pm

Forty-two people are under police investigation after gambling suppression operations conducted between Oct 30 and Nov 3, the police said in a statement on Monday.

During the operations, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department investigated suspects and froze more than 18 bank accounts that are believed to have been used to facilitate illegal gambling activities.

The police said three investigations are under way against the 42 people, who are aged between 19 and 64.

Thirteen of them allegedly gave control of their bank accounts to gambling syndicates to enable bank transactions related to illegal gambling activities.

Another 27 people allegedly gambled using illegal gambling websites or mobile apps and made transactions on bank accounts controlled by gambling syndicates.

Two people allegedly subscribed to cellphone lines that were used by gambling syndicates to facilitate their activities.

Those who conduct an unlawful betting operation as an agent may be fined up to $200,000 and jailed for up to seven years.

Those who gamble with an unlawful gambling service provider may be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.

First-time offenders who relinquish their banking facilities to facilitate illegal gambling activities may be fined up to $5,000, or jailed for up to two years, or both.

Those who assist in providing an unlawful remote gambling service for another may be fined not less than $20,000 and not more than $200,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both.

The police urge the public to stay away from illegal gambling activities.

Those who wish to seek help for gambling addiction can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling on 1800-6-668-668.

