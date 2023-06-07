43 people under probe after enforcement blitz in Geylang

Eighteen suspects are being investigated for illegal gambling and more than $3,400 in cash, computer terminals and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

A six-day enforcement blitz has led to 43 people being investigated for various offences, including unlicensed gambling and the selling of illegal sexual enhancement medication, police said on Wednesday.

The group includes 11 people who were arrested, nine of whom are women.

The operation, which took place between May 21 and 26 in the Geylang area, involved multiple agencies including the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Narcotics Bureau.

Eighteen suspects aged between 39 and 75 are being investigated for illegal gambling. More than $3,400 in cash, computer terminals and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

Also, two men aged 32 and 51 are being investigated under the Health Products Act after officers seized unregistered cough syrup and sexual enhancement products worth $37,440.

Another two men aged 36 and 60 were allegedly found operating massage establishments without valid licences. Nine women were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter.

Police said that during checks at public entertainment outlets, a 26-year-old man was arrested under the Societies Act.

Singapore Customs officers arrested a 64-year-old man for dealing in contraband cigarettes and issued a composition sum to a 66-year-old man for possessing illegal cigarettes. Nine cartons, 51 packets and 12 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.

A 60-year-old man was allegedly involved in the illegal hawking of satay without a valid licence from the Singapore Food Agency. Raw satay meat and packets of sauce were seized for investigations.

When Land Transport Authority officers conducted an operation targeting illegally modified personal mobility devices and power-assisted bicycles, six men aged between 20 and 30 were allegedly found to have committed offences under the Road Traffic Act and Active Mobility Act. One personal mobility device and three power-assisted bicycles were seized.

Another two men, aged between 36 and 40, are assisting with investigations for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Superintendent of Police Muhammad Firdaus Abdul Raub, commanding officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre, said: “The police will continue to work closely with other enforcement agencies to clamp down on illegal activities.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activities and will take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.”