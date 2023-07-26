47 people investigated for illegally working as cooks, wait staff in Clarke Quay, Little India

The ministry inspected 35 F&B outlets in the two areas from July 12 to 19 and found that 20 outlets had broken employment laws.

Some 47 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal employment and illegal deployment offences here, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday.

Most of them were illegally working as cooks, kitchen assistants or wait staff in food and beverage establishments in Clarke Quay and Little India.

The ministry inspected 35 F&B outlets in the two areas from July 12 to 19 and found that 20 outlets had broken employment laws.

Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, employers can hire only foreign employees with valid work passes. It is also an offence to illegally deploy workers to work for persons or businesses other than the official employer, MOM said.

Ms Shireen Banu, director of inspection at MOM’s foreign manpower management division, said the ministry regularly inspects companies, such as those in the F&B sector, for compliance with employment regulations.

“This ensures that companies abide by fair and responsible employment practices, and employees are protected under our laws. Offenders will face penalties,” she added.

Employers who are found guilty of hiring foreign employees without a valid work pass face a fine of between $5,000 and $30,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both, per charge. They will also be barred from employing foreigners.

Foreigners who work without a valid work pass may face a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both. Upon conviction, they will be permanently barred from working in Singapore.

The public can report suspicious employment activities, such as companies employing foreigners without valid work passes, to MOM at 6438-5122 or mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg.