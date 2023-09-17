 49-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident on ECP, male driver helping with investigations, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

49-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident on ECP, male driver helping with investigations

49-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident on ECP, male driver helping with investigations
The man was heading towards Changi Airport when his motorcycle skidded.PHOTO: ST READER
Yong Li Xuan
Sep 17, 2023 02:26 am

A 49-year-old man died in an accident on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Saturday afternoon.

The man was heading towards Changi Airport when his motorcycle skidded, the police said in response to queries.

He then lost control of the vehicle, fell, and died on the spot. The police were alerted to the accident at 2.10pm

After the motorcyclist fell off the motorbike, it hurtled off and smashed into a car, believed to be a BMW.

Photos and video footage of the accident site circulating on instant messaging service Telegram show a man lying motionless on the chevron markings on the road, with debris from the accident scattered nearby.

The BMW and a motorcycle can also been seen on the two rightmost lanes of the five-lane road.

The accident happened along the Woodlands Centre slip road into the Bukit Timah Expressway, towards the Pan-Island Expressway, at 6am on Friday.
Singapore

Car catches fire in accident near Woodlands Causeway

Related Stories

Delivery man killed in road accident was on his way home to celebrate birthday

Tree falls on car on SLE; one person taken to hospital

46-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with car in Woodleigh

The police said a 65-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICUNNATURAL DEATHpoliceSCDF