5 arrested, 1 taken to hospital in fight at Yuan Ching Road

One eyewitness said he saw several people being questioned by the police.

Five people were arrested after a group fight in Jurong ended with one man being taken to hospital on Oct 5.

The police said they received a call for assistance from 1 Yuan Ching Road around 8.05pm that day, and that a 41-year-old man was conscious when taken to the hospital.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 8.10pm and that the man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police said two men and a woman, aged between 32 and 42, were subsequently arrested for affray.

Another man, 40, was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, while a 35-year-old man was also arrested for riotous behaviour, they added.

Investigations are ongoing.

According to Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News, a bloodstained fluorescent safety jacket was spotted next to a rubbish bin outside a toilet near the scene.

There were also at least four police cars present when the Shin Min reporter arrived.

One eyewitness told the news outlet that he saw a man bleeding from the head and lying on the ground as paramedics attended to him.

He added that he saw several people being questioned by the police.