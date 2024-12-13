35 people arrested for suspected involvement in vice

Thirty-five people were arrested during raids in Jurong East and Geylang.

Thirty-five people are under investigation for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities, such as illegally providing sexual services in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) outlets.

Nine of them – eight women and one man – were arrested between Nov 12 and Dec 3 during raids on a massage parlour and five TCM outlets offering massage services in Jurong East.

The women, aged between 34 and 49, allegedly provided sexual services, while the 58-year-old man was arrested for managing a place of assignation, said the police on Dec 13.

Preliminary investigations showed that the massage parlour was operating without a valid licence and had displayed certificates that belonged to the previous business occupying the unit.

One of the five TCM outlets was not registered as a place of practice by any practitioner.

In a separate raid, 26 people were arrested at a hotel in Geylang on Dec 6.

They included a 42-year-old woman who allegedly facilitated the operations of a vice syndicate.

Investigations of all suspects are ongoing.

Those found guilty of knowingly soliciting, receiving or agreeing to receive any reward for providing any service that aids, or may aid, the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to seven years and fined not more than $100,000.

Anyone who manages or assists in the management of a place of assignation may be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.