Come August 2023, JCube, a five-storey mall in Jurong East Central, will make way for a 40-storey residential development with commercial space on the first two floors.

Here are 5 things you should know about JCube.

1. The name

Sitting on the site of the former Jurong Entertainment Centre, JCube was so named in 2010 after a competition that saw more than 3,000 entries submitted.

The “J” represents Jurong, while the rest of the name “evokes the architectural concept of the mall – a six-side development with facade walls designed to resemble an ice cube”, according to a press release then.

2. The Rink

The first and only Olympic-size ice skating rink in Singapore is located on level three of JCube, and was opened on April 2, 2012, the same day as the mall.

The 60m by 30m rink is popular among those looking for something different to do to escape the tropical heat.

There are a variety of activities, from ice skating sessions and camps, to themed events held monthly.

The facility, called The Rink, also works with the likes of Island Ice Figure Skating Club and the Singapore Ice Skating Association to put up performances for the public.

It was the venue for competitive skating events such as the inaugural SEA Open Figure Skating Trophy in September 2022.

The 60m by 30m rink is popular among those looking for something different to do to escape the tropical heat. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

3. The Imax Theatre

The opening of Shaw Theatres’ Imax cinema in the mall in 2012 was a movie lover’s dream come true.

The Imax Theatre, which has seven screens, was the first in a heartland mall and Singapore’s second at that time – the first was at Lido, and it opened in May 2011.

The Imax Theatre in JCube was the first in a heartland mall. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

4. The Harajuku zone

J-Avenue, located on level two of JCube, is a one-stop retail zone for lovers of Japanese fashion.

Taking its cue from the popular Japanese shopping district of Harajuku, J-Avenue houses close to 70 shops that sell accessories, clothes and gifts. It also has shops that offer pedicure and manicure services.

J-Avenue is a one-stop retail zone for lovers of Japanese fashion. PHOTO: J-AVENUE

Options for shoppers include clothes sold at affordable prices and photo booths.

5. The architects

JCube was designed by local firm RSP Architects, in collaboration with international firm Benoy. The latter also worked on iconic buildings here such as Ion Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport, as well as JCube’s Jurong neighbour, Westgate.