Singapore

50 residents evacuated in fire at Redhill HDB block

The fire involved construction materials in a storage room on the ground floor. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Sep 24, 2024 05:37 pm

Fifty residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing Board block in Redhill in the evening of Sept 23.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 81 Redhill Close at 7.20pm.

The fire involved construction materials in a storage room on the ground floor of the block, SCDF added. 

The police and SCDF officers evacuated about 50 residents from the second and third floors of the block. 

According to the Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News, some sections of a road nearby were cordoned off due to the fire.

There were no reported injuries, said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

One person was found inside one of the bedrooms and carried out of the unit by firefighters during the operation.
According to statistics released by SCDF in February, there were 970 fires in residential buildings in 2023, a 3.7 per cent increase from the 935 fires in 2022.

