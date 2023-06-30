53-year-old mum busts dance moves with daughters at Zouk

Despite the age gap, the ladies had a great time vibing to the EDM music at the club, dancing their hearts out together on the dance floor.

Can you do a 90-degree limbo move to impress your friends on the dance floor?

Madam Xin Qing, 53, can. And that's one of the reasons her daughter enjoys bringing her to the club.

Ms Xin, a 23-year-old graduate, posted a video of her clubbing with her mum and sister Xin Ting at Zouk Singapore on June 9.

Wearing matching outfits of white tops and blue jeans, they seemed to have had a great time, dancing to electronic dance music music.

Madam Xin Qing blended in so well with the crowd that her daughter joked that she was unsure if her video showed a mother-and-daughter duo or two sisters dancing.

Decked out in matching outfits of white tops and light blue jeans, the trio were seen dancing under the spotlights. PHOTO: XINSKSKSKSK / TIKTOK

Ms Xin joked that she was initially worried about her mother’s back, but later found out that she had greatly underestimated her.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Xin said the clubbing ventures started when her mother saw her going out and casually remarked, “Never bring me.”

She promised her mother she’d bring her the next time.

Back in February, she brought her mum to Luxe Nightclub at Pan Pacific Singapore.

Madam Xin Qing even had a robotic dance-off with a Caucasian clubber.

Though her mother complained of having sore legs at the end of the night, Ms Xin says in the video, “She’ll be back”.

She said she would bring her mother to clubs more often but has not decided on the next location.