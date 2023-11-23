54-year-old man injured after SBS Transit bus crashes into tree in Bishan and gets top ripped off

Web-like cracks can be seen on the windshield of the upper deck of the bus after it crashed into a tree branch.

The SBS Transit double-decker bus hit a tree branch, resulting in a large part of its roof getting ripped off.

A 54-year-old commuter was injured after an SBS Transit double-decker bus crashed into a tree in Bishan on Nov 22, resulting in a large part of its roof getting ripped off.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Bishan Street 22 towards Bishan Street 24 at 10.32pm.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said service 88 hit a tree branch, damaging especially the upper deck of the bus.

In a photo sent by a Lianhe Zaobao reader, web-like cracks can be seen on the windshield of the upper deck of the bus.

In another photo, the left side of the roof and some windows appear to have been ripped off, with parts of the roof dangling from the damaged side.

A Lianhe Zaobao report said a large strip of metal from the roof of the bus was found on the grass patch by the sidewalk. SBS Transit employees were also seen cleaning up the area when a Zaobao reporter on Nov 23 went to the accident site in the morning

The report added that residents said they heard a loud noise and went to see what had happened.

The injured passenger was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the accident, said the authorities.

In a statement on Nov 23, Mrs Wu said: “He has since been discharged, and we are in touch with him to extend care and concern, and are rendering assistance as best we can.

“We would also like to apologise to affected commuters for the distress and inconvenience caused.”

SBS Transit is conducting a probe into the cause of the incident, she added.

The police said a 55-year-old male bus driver is helping with investigations.