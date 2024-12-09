New bus services to connect Hougang, Sengkang residents to city

Three new City Direct Services (CDS) – 675, 676, and 677 – will be introduced on Jan 2, 2025, to enhance connectivity for Hougang and Sengkang residents to the city.

CDS 675 will start from the bus stop at Yio Chu Kang Road, in front of Block 953 (bus stop code 64119), and serve the stops at Hougang Avenues 9, 4, 10, 2 and 3, and Tampines Road.

CDS 676 will start from the bus stop at Upper Serangoon Road, in front of Block 477A (bus stop code 64409), and serve the stops at Hougang Avenues 7 and 5.

CDS 677 will start from the bus stop at Punggol Road, opposite Block 110 (bus stop code 65021), and serve the stops at Sengkang East Way, Anchorvale Road, Sengkang East Avenue, Punggol Road and Buangkok Drive.

All three services will travel directly to the city, with the first stop in the city at the bus stop at Anson Road in front of Hub Synergy Point (bus stop code 03222).

They will terminate at the bus stop at Temasek Boulevard, in front of Suntec Tower Two (bus stop code 02141).

Their return journeys in the evenings will start from the bus stop at Temasek Boulevard, in front of Suntec Tower Three (bus stop code 02149).

The CDS services will operate only during weekday peak hours, excluding public holidays, with two trips in the morning and two in the evening.