Damaged Mercedes blocks buses, causes MacPherson Road backup

A SBS transit staff member was seen inspecting the scene of the accident.

A car accident temporarily obstructed MacPherson Road, blocking buses.

In a Facebook video uploaded on Nov 28, a black Mercedes sedan is seen stopped in front of a Service 154 bus, right by a bus stop.

The car’s airbags had deployed, and the left front tire appeared flat. The front of the car also showed signs of damage.

The bus’s door was open, and people, presumably passengers, were gathered at the front.

The car occupied two lanes, apparently halting traffic along MacPherson Road towards Bendemeer.

Two other buses are visible behind the Service 154 bus, presumably also held up by the obstruction.

A large number of commuters are seen standing at the bus stop, some using umbrellas in the rain.

An SBS Transit spokesperson clarified that the car had been involved in a separate accident with another vehicle earlier, adding that the car obstructed buses, and that the Service 154 bus in the video was simply held back.

The spokesperson said that bus service resumed less than half an hour later. SBS Transit confirmed that none of its buses were involved in an accident with the black car.