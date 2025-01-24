Boy arrested after allegedly threatening mother with sharp object in Geylang condo

No injuries were reported, and police investigations are ongoing.

A young suspect was arrested for criminal intimidation on Jan 21 after he allegedly threatened his mother with a sharp object at the Geylang condominium they live in.

The police said they received a call about a family dispute at a residential unit in Lorong 31 Geylang at about 8pm.

A 70-year-old who lives across Cosy Lodge – the condominium where the incident happened – and wanted to be known only as Mr Chong, said he noticed a commotion happening on the third floor of the condominium that night.

He added that a safety life air pack – an inflatable mattress used in case of a fall from height – was set up on the ground, and that a net had been placed by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers.

He also said that he saw the police taking away “a young boy”, whom he believed to be an upper primary school pupil.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it had deployed the air pack as a precautionary measure.

Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were also on standby.

A video posted on the Singapore Raw Reddit forum on Jan 23 shows several emergency vehicles parked outside the condominium.

These included a fire engine, a police cruiser, and a Special Operations Command Tactical Vehicle.

Other similar incidents that have occurred in recent years include one on Oct 3, 2022, when a 33-year-old man locked himself in a Woodlands Housing Board flat with his wife and one-year-old son, refusing to open the door for the police for more than three hours.

Earlier in March that year, police officers made a forced entry into an Ang Mo Kio flat after two men locked themselves in with their elderly mother for five hours.

They had done so after refusing to cooperate with officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau who were there to conduct an enforcement operation.

The two men were arrested.