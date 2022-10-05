6 men carrying deceased gets stuck in Jurong HDB lift

Six people who were carrying a deceased person were trapped in a lift at Blk 760 Jurong West St 74 on Tuesday (Oct 4).

They were trapped for 50 minutes before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel came to their aid.

A Facebook post the same day shared pictures of the incident that show a group of presumably Muslim men carrying the body of a deceased person towards a lift.

One photo shows the group inside the lift, while one of them attempts to pry open the lift doors with an umbrella.

According to the caption, five lift technicians and a team from SCDF were called in to rescue the trapped men.

Not a first

Apparently, this is not the first time the same lift has had issues, according to the comments section of the post.

One commenter said residents have long complained about the faulty lifts to their town council.