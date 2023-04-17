6 taken to hospital after lorry mounts kerb, knocks down lamp post in Buangkok

The lorry mounted a kerb and crashed into a street lamp along Buangkok Green on Saturday.

SINGAPORE - Six men were taken to hospital after the lorry they were riding in mounted a kerb and crashed into a street lamp along Buangkok Green on Saturday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.30pm. The six passengers, aged between 20 and 47, were conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The 33-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations.

According to dashcam footage posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the lorry can be seen travelling along Buangkok Green after the junction of Hougang Avenue 4.

Its left-turn signal indicator turns on briefly as the lorry swerves from the leftmost lane and mounts the kerb.

The lorry then comes to a stop after it hits a lamp post, which falls over and crashes onto the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.