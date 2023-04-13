 65-year-old cyclist dies after bus hits him in Pasir Ris, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

65-year-old cyclist dies after bus hits him in Pasir Ris

65-year-old cyclist dies after bus hits him in Pasir Ris
The man was unconscious when taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Wong Shiying
Apr 13, 2023 12:58 am

A 65-year-old cyclist died on Monday after he was hit by a Go-Ahead Singapore bus at a road junction in Pasir Ris earlier that day.

The man, who worked as a cleaner, was unconscious when taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Pasir Ris Central at about 7.20am on Monday. A 45-year-old bus driver is assisting them with investigations.

The deceased’s wife told Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News that her husband travelled to work by bicycle every morning.

She said: “When I heard that he had been knocked down by a bus, I quickly woke my son up and we ran out to look for him. We were then told that my husband had been taken to Changi General Hospital.”

When she and her son reached the hospital, the cyclist had already lost consciousness. “My heart hurts. By noon, my husband was declared dead,” the wife said.

Two van drivers and five passengers were conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.
Singapore

7 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision on TPE

Related Stories

19-year-old motorcyclist who died after Jurong West accident was good-tempered and obedient

3 arrested for suspected drink driving after CTE accident involving 3 cars and lorry

Motorcyclist dies in Tuas after running over piece of metal

She told Shin Min that her husband attended school till only Primary 3. He held different jobs, including being a construction worker and selling otah at a coffee shop, to put their son through university.

In response to queries, a spokesman for bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore said the interests of the victim’s family are the company’s top priority and that they are in touch with them to provide support.

“We are deeply saddened that this incident took place and continue to fully cooperate with all relevant authorities in their investigations,” added the spokesman.

More On This Topic
Motorcyclist injured after accident with SBS Transit bus
Brother of cyclist who died after getting hit and dragged by bus finds closure with driver’s sentencing

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceBUSES