Thai man accused of killing mistress nabbed while on a date

A man in Khiri Khan province, Thailand, allegedly murdered his girlfriend on June 3 and kept her body in his truck for hours before dumping it.

Anuwat "Nu" Pimmat had flown from Bangkok to Phuket the day before to help Ms Benjarat "Nong Cream" Choeijan return a pick-up truck to her ex-boyfriend in Bangkok, according to Thai Examiner.

Pimmat and Ms Choeijan, both 21, met on a dating app and became close over Songkran in April.

He has a wife in Bangkok, Pimmat admitted during the investigation led by Police Colonel Thip Khengkum.

While driving the pick-up truck, his wife called him on the phone and Ms Choeijan apparently started to speak loudly with the intention of making her presence known to whomever Pimmat was speaking to.

After hanging up, he parked the truck and the two got into a heated argument. Ms Choeijan allegedly slapped Pimmat and he strangled her to death in a fit of anger.

He is believed to have covered her body with a cloth and reclined her seat to make it appear as if she was lying down, and continued to drive for five hours.

Pimmat dumped Ms Choeijan's body near a busy highway in Phetchaburi. Her body was discovered on June 7.

Thai media reported that Pimmat confessed to using toilet cleaner to disfigure Ms Choeijan's face. She was identified by her Winnie the Pooh tattoo and a ring she was wearing.

Thai news site Channel 8 reported that Pimmat sold the truck for 100,000 baht ($3,684).

Police arrested him on Jun 10 – while he was having dinner with another girlfriend at a restaurant in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Pimmat has been charged with murder, concealment of a body and theft.