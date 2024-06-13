 Thai man accused of killing mistress nabbed while on a date, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Thai man accused of killing mistress nabbed while on a date

Thai man accused of killing mistress nabbed while on a date
Anuwat 'Nu' Pimmat showing police how he dumped his girlfriend Benjarat 'Nong Cream' Choeijan's body.PHOTOS: KHAOSAD, X/ITTIPAT_TV
Farah Daley
Journalist
Jun 13, 2024 11:29 am

A man in Khiri Khan province, Thailand, allegedly murdered his girlfriend on June 3 and kept her body in his truck for hours before dumping it.

Anuwat "Nu" Pimmat had flown from Bangkok to Phuket the day before to help Ms Benjarat "Nong Cream" Choeijan return a pick-up truck to her ex-boyfriend in Bangkok, according to Thai Examiner.

Pimmat and Ms Choeijan, both 21, met on a dating app and became close over Songkran in April.

He has a wife in Bangkok, Pimmat admitted during the investigation led by Police Colonel Thip Khengkum.

While driving the pick-up truck, his wife called him on the phone and Ms Choeijan apparently started to speak loudly with the intention of making her presence known to whomever Pimmat was speaking to.

After hanging up, he parked the truck and the two got into a heated argument. Ms Choeijan allegedly slapped Pimmat and he strangled her to death in a fit of anger.

Thailand's Kritsada Kaman (left) and Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi challenging for the ball during the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
Singapore Football

Singapore's World Cup dream crushed by 3-1 defeat

Related Stories

Lions seek improvement against Thailand

Internet sensation Siberian husky gives birth to 3 pups at new home

‘John Wick’ lookalike in Bangkok charms Thai social media users

He is believed to have covered her body with a cloth and reclined her seat to make it appear as if she was lying down, and continued to drive for five hours.

Pimmat dumped Ms Choeijan's body near a busy highway in Phetchaburi. Her body was discovered on June 7.

Thai media reported that Pimmat confessed to using toilet cleaner to disfigure Ms Choeijan's face. She was identified by her Winnie the Pooh tattoo and a ring she was wearing.

Thai news site Channel 8 reported that Pimmat sold the truck for 100,000 baht ($3,684). 

Police arrested him on Jun 10 – while he was having dinner with another girlfriend at a restaurant in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Pimmat has been charged with murder, concealment of a body and theft.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

thailandMurderstrangle

Farah Daley

Journalist
fdaley@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Farah Daley