Man accused of killing woman at Maxwell taken to crime scene

Wu Tao being escorted to the crime scene on Oct 15.

The Chinese national accused of killing his acquaintance at Maxwell Food Centre on Sept 6 returned to the crime scene on Oct 15.

Dressed in a red shirt, black shorts and handcuffs, 41-year-old Wu Tao was escorted by police officers.

He arrived at 9am in an unmarked van and did not display any emotions as he walked with his head lowered.

Wu was taken to Dao Xiang Ju, the stall where he allegedly committed the crime, and was questioned by the officers.

After about 10 minutes, the officers escorted Wu to a seat at the table outside the stall and continued their investigations.

Wu sat still, staring emotionlessly at the ground.

Just before 10am, he was escorted back to the van.

Wu Tao and the officers at the stall where the crime reportedly took place. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

Wu, a Singapore permanent resident, allegedly killed 48-year-old Tan Kamonwan inside a stall at the hawker centre in Kadayanallur Street.

He was arrested shortly after 1.30am on Sept 7 at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre, where he informed officers that he had stabbed a woman.

Wu faces the death penalty if convicted.