Woman in Hougang knife attack dies; man to be charged with murder
The police have arrested a 42-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 34-year-old woman.
At about 11.05am on Dec 10, the police received a call for assistance at a shop at Hougang Street 21.
A 26-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were found with stab wounds.
Both were taken to hospital, where the woman died later.
The 42-year-old man, who was arrested, had sustained injuries from the incident.
The Straits Times reported that he was a deliveryman.
The 34-year-old woman tried to run but fell to the floor before the man used the knife on her repeatedly.
All three individuals knew one another.
The 42-year-old will be charged with murder on Dec 12. He faces the death penalty if found guilty.
