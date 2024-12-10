Woman in Hougang knife attack dies; man to be charged with murder

Witnesses said a loud argument broke out just before the incident.

The police have arrested a 42-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 34-year-old woman.

At about 11.05am on Dec 10, the police received a call for assistance at a shop at Hougang Street 21.

A 26-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were found with stab wounds.

Both were taken to hospital, where the woman died later.

The 42-year-old man, who was arrested, had sustained injuries from the incident.

The Straits Times reported that he was a deliveryman.

The 34-year-old woman tried to run but fell to the floor before the man used the knife on her repeatedly.

All three individuals knew one another.

The 42-year-old will be charged with murder on Dec 12. He faces the death penalty if found guilty.