 Woman in Hougang knife attack dies; man to be charged with murder, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman in Hougang knife attack dies; man to be charged with murder

Woman in Hougang knife attack dies; man to be charged with murder
Witnesses said a loud argument broke out just before the incident.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER
TNP
Dec 10, 2024 04:50 pm

The police have arrested a 42-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 34-year-old woman.

At about 11.05am on Dec 10, the police received a call for assistance at a shop at Hougang Street 21.

A 26-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were found with stab wounds.

Both were taken to hospital, where the woman died later.

The 42-year-old man, who was arrested, had sustained injuries from the incident.

The Straits Times reported that he was a deliveryman. 

Wu Tao being escorted to the crime scene on Oct 15.
Singapore

Man accused of killing woman at Maxwell taken to crime scene

Related Stories

Man allegedly killed in early-morning fight in Little India

Thai man accused of killing mistress nabbed while on a date

Audrey Fang had named Mitchell Ong as CPF beneficiary

The 34-year-old woman tried to run but fell to the floor before the man used the knife on her repeatedly.

All three individuals knew one another.

The 42-year-old will be charged with murder on Dec 12. He faces the death penalty if found guilty.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Murderhougang

TNP

tnp@sph.com.sg
Read articles by TNP