65-year-old man found dead in car in Yishun carpark

The elderly mother of the man arrived on the scene in a wheelchair, where undertakers had waited so she could view her son's body.

A 65-year-old man was found dead in a car at a carpark in Yishun, in what is believed to be five hours after he had died.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 6.04pm on Wednesday at Block 233 Yishun Street 21. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

The police said they do not suspect any foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a passer-by noticed that something was amiss when he saw a motionless man inside the vehicle with its door ajar and engine turned off. He immediately called the police.

The younger brother of the deceased man told the Chinese-language newspaper that his brother, who has a history of heart problems, might have died at 1pm earlier that day.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

According to Shin Min, the man is self-employed and lives in the Yishun area with his elderly mother.

She arrived in a wheelchair at the scene of the incident at around 8.50pm to take a last look at her son, who was already in a body bag.

Police investigations are ongoing.