7 people evacuated after fire at industrial building in Tuas

The fire was raging in an area measuring about 20m by 20m on the first floor of a two-storey industrial building. PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Yong Li Xuan
Nov 14, 2023 01:27 pm

Seven people evacuated an industrial building in Tuas, after a fire broke out there on Tuesday morning.

A total of 15 emergency vehicles and about 80 personnel were deployed to the fire at 46 Tech Park Crescent, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook at 11.48am on Tuesday.

It added that it was alerted to the fire at about 7.15am.

SCDF said when it arrived at the scene, the fire was raging in an area measuring about 20m by 20m on the first floor of a two-storey industrial building.

The fire involved the contents of an office, as well as a storage space for tools and materials used in metal works, it added.

Six people had evacuated from the building before SCDF arrived, it said, and another person on the second floor was evacuated by SCDF.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.25am on Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.

SCDF said: “At the height of the firefighting operation, four water jets were deployed to surround the fire and prevent it from spreading to the neighbouring premises.”

The fire was extinguished at about 8.40am.

In a Facebook post at 7.54am, SCDF said SGSecure mobile app users, M1, StarHub and SingTel mobile subscribers who were near the fire would have received a message urging them to stay away from the area.

In an update at 9.20am, SCDF said the fire had been extinguished and firefighters were damping down the site, which means they wet hot burnt surfaces immediately after the fire was put out to prevent it from rekindling.

