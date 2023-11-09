7 S’poreans arrested, 2.5kg of heroin among $319k of drugs seized

Heroin and Ice seized from suspects in the vicinity of Eunos Crescent in a CNB operation conducted on Nov 7.

Heroin and Ice recovered by CNB officers during an anti-drug operation conducted in the vicinity of Bendemeer on Nov 7.

Heroin and Ice found by CNB officers in a hidden compartment of a cupboard during an anti-drug operation conducted in the vicinity of Bendemeer on Nov 7

Seven Singaporean men were arrested for suspected drug offences in two operations on Tuesday, which also saw a haul of 2,452g of heroin and 198g of Ice seized.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Thursday that the drugs were estimated to be worth $319,000 and could feed the addiction of about 1,280 abusers for a week.

On Tuesday afternoon, CNB officers arrested four men aged between 40 and 58 for suspected drug offences near Eunos Crescent, as well as 35g of heroin, 21g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia.

Another 53-year-old man was arrested in the same area, and CNB officers found 596g of heroin, 80g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia at a nearby residential unit the man had escorted them to.

Another operation on Tuesday afternoon saw a 68-year-old man nabbed near Boon Keng MRT Station where 17g of heroin was found on him. A 67-year-old man was later arrested near Bendemeer by CNB officers who recovered 1,804g of heroin and 97g of Ice from the man’s hideout at a residential unit nearby.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin may face the mandatory death penalty.

CNB said that investigations into the suspects are ongoing.