83-year-old woman hit by car while crossing road in Choa Chu Kang

An 83-year-old woman was hit by a turning car while crossing a traffic junction in Choa Chu Kang on Monday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Link and Choa Chu Kang North 6 at around 5pm.

The elderly woman was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old man, is helping the police with investigations.

In a video uploaded on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante at 10.15pm on Monday, a Honda Vezel is seen turning right at the traffic junction from Choa Chu Kang Link to Choa Chu Kang North 6, as a pedestrian is crossing the road.

The Vezel reaches the junction just as the traffic light turns red. It stops after it appears to have hit the pedestrian.

The police said investigations are ongoing.