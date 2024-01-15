Man found with stab wounds at Sun Plaza taken to hospital

Police cordoned off a crime scene at Sun Plaza on after a man was found motionless and bleeding on Jan 15.

A 67-year-old man with stab wounds was taken to hospital after he was found lying unconscious on the ground floor of Sun Plaza on Jan 15.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 30 Sembawang Drive at about 2.05pm.

They added that “officers found a 67-year-old male lying unconscious with injuries, which were believed to be self-inflicted”.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The man is currently undergoing treatment, the police said.

Photos of the incident were circulating on social media at around 3pm. The man, who was topless, was seen lying on the floor and surrounded by some police officers and many onlookers.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 3.30pm, a police cordon had been set up in the area between McDonald’s and fast casual food kiosk Stuff’d.

Mr Hafizul Razali, 28, a manager at McDonald’s, told ST that the man did not say anything before hurting himself.

The manager added that he tried seeking help from the mall’s security, but when he returned, the police had arrived at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.