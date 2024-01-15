 Man found with stab wounds at Sun Plaza taken to hospital , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man found with stab wounds at Sun Plaza taken to hospital

Man found with stab wounds at Sun Plaza taken to hospital
Police cordoned off a crime scene at Sun Plaza on after a man was found motionless and bleeding on Jan 15. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Fatimah Mujibah and Samuel Devaraj
Jan 15, 2024 05:55 pm

A 67-year-old man with stab wounds was taken to hospital after he was found lying unconscious on the ground floor of Sun Plaza on Jan 15.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 30 Sembawang Drive at about 2.05pm.

They added that “officers found a 67-year-old male lying unconscious with injuries, which were believed to be self-inflicted”.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The man is currently undergoing treatment, the police said.

Photos of the incident were circulating on social media at around 3pm. The man, who was topless, was seen lying on the floor and surrounded by some police officers and many onlookers.

The passenger aggressively swings his arm and slaps the pilot, sending him backwards.
World

Passenger in India detained after slapping pilot for delay

Related Stories

Two people taken to hospital after fire in Telok Blangah flat

'Parasite' director, South Korean artists urge probe into handling of actor case

Rottweilers escape from house, attack labrador on her walk

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 3.30pm, a police cordon had been set up in the area between McDonald’s and fast casual food kiosk Stuff’d.

Mr Hafizul Razali, 28, a manager at McDonald’s, told ST that the man did not say anything before hurting himself.

The manager added that he tried seeking help from the mall’s security, but when he returned, the police had arrived at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

Mental well-being

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151 1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
  • Aware’s Sexual Assault Care Centre: 6779-0282 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
  • National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline: 1800-777-0000

Counselling

  • TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

Online resources

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policeWOUNDS AND INJURIESKhoo Teck Puat Hospital