85-year-old man dies one day after he was hit by a reversing van

An 85-year-old retired civil servant died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Friday, one day after he was hit by a reversing van in Serangoon Garden.

He had alighted from bus service 317 at Berwick Drive and was looking out for traffic so he could cross the road to get home. It was then that he was hit by the reversing van.

He sustained injuries mainly on the left side of his body.

He was conscious when he was taken to hospital, said the police, who were alerted to the accident at about 5pm on Thursday.

The 25-year-old van driver is assisting with investigations.

Speaking to The Straits Times, the man’s daughter, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lim, said: “We are all very shocked, and my mother is very distraught. They were married for 59 years.

“My mother feels that she cannot move on until she finds the truth. We hope that those who saw what happened can step forward and tell the police what happened.”