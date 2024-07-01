8,500 BTO flats to be offered in October

The Housing Board will be offering about 8,500 flats in 14 Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in October.

Depending on the location, the flats on offer will include Standard, Plus and Prime.

Flat buyers must have a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter to apply for a new or resale flat.

Those interested to participate in the October 2024 BTO exercise are encouraged to apply for an HFE letter early and submit all required

documents by Sept 15.

HDB is on track to launch a total of 100,000 flats from 2021 to 2025.

HDB's flash estimate of the Q2 2024 Resale Price Index (RPI) is 187.6 – an increase of 2.1 per cent from Q1.

The resale volume for Q2 2024 increased by 14.5 per cent year on year.

The increase for the flash estimate of both resale prices and volume were propelled by a strong demand as well as a supply tightness in the

market as there were fewer flats that had met the Minimum Occupation Period in 2024 as compared to 2023.

HDB advises the public to exercise prudence in property purchases and ensure that the mortgage can be serviced over the long term.