HDB offers almost 7,000 BTO flats in June sales launch

Application is open for 6,938 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, according to the Housing Board in an announcement on June 19.

From now to 11.59pm on June 26, applicants with a valid HDB Flat Eligibility can submit their application on the HDB Flat Portal.

Half of the flats – 2-room Flexi, 3Gen and 3-, 4- and 5-room – have waiting times of less than four years. In fact, 1,352 flats have waiting times of about three years.

The June sales launch spans eight projects in Jurong East, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

The 2-room Flexi units in non-mature estates Jurong East, Woodlands and Yishun have starting prices of between $94,000 and $120,000. Similar flats in Tampines, which is a mature estate, start at $152,000 per unit.

Three of the BTO projects are under the Prime Location Public Housing Model – Holland Vista in Queenstown and Tanjong Rhu Riverfront I and II in Kallang/Whampoa.

The 2-room Flexi flats in these areas have starting prices of between $207,000 and $209,000.

All the information on the BTO flats on offer is available on the HDB InfoWEB – applicants do not need to visit the HDB Hub.

Successful applicants will be determined by a computer ballot, and not on a first-come-first-served basis.