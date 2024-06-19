 HDB offers almost 7,000 BTO flats in June sales launch, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

HDB offers almost 7,000 BTO flats in June sales launch

HDB offers almost 7,000 BTO flats in June sales launch
Artist's impression of Chencharu Hills.PHOTO: HDB
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 19, 2024 01:05 pm

Application is open for 6,938 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, according to the Housing Board in an announcement on June 19.

From now to 11.59pm on June 26, applicants with a valid HDB Flat Eligibility can submit their application on the HDB Flat Portal.

Half of the flats – 2-room Flexi, 3Gen and 3-, 4- and 5-room – have waiting times of less than four years. In fact, 1,352 flats have waiting times of about three years.

The June sales launch spans eight projects in Jurong East, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

The 2-room Flexi units in non-mature estates Jurong East, Woodlands and Yishun have starting prices of between $94,000 and $120,000. Similar flats in Tampines, which is a mature estate, start at $152,000 per unit.

Three of the BTO projects are under the Prime Location Public Housing Model – Holland Vista in Queenstown and Tanjong Rhu Riverfront I and II in Kallang/Whampoa.

Just be careful teeing up near any electronics or pottery.
Lifestyle

Ideas on what you can fit into a 'White Flat'

Related Stories

New HDB pilot offers open floor plan concept

Resident points out 'unacceptable' workmanship and defects in new Sengkang BTO flat

More than 18,000 BTO flats launched in Tengah, over half of planned public housing supply

The 2-room Flexi flats in these areas have starting prices of between $207,000 and $209,000.

All the information on the BTO flats on offer is available on the HDB InfoWEB – applicants do not need to visit the HDB Hub.

Successful applicants will be determined by a computer ballot, and not on a first-come-first-served basis. 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BTO flatshdb

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Shazalina Salim