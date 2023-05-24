 89 suspects hauled up for illegal gambling activities during 10-day raids by police, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

89 suspects hauled up for illegal gambling activities during 10-day raids by police

89 suspects hauled up for illegal gambling activities during 10-day raids by police
Police seized more than $64,000, an array of mobile phones and horse betting paraphernalia in a 10-day raid.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Elaine Lee
May 24, 2023 10:44 pm

A total of 89 people, including four women, suspected of being involved in illegal horse betting activities are under investigation.

They were hauled up during islandwide raids carried out over 10 days from May 10 in areas like Bukit Batok, Beo Crescent, Bukit Merah View and Chinatown, the police said on Wednesday.

Early investigations found that the suspects, aged between 38 and 84, are believed to be illegal bookmakers, runners as well as punters.

The police also seized more than $64,000, an array of mobile phones and horse betting paraphernalia.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of betting with an unlawful gambling service provider can be fined up to $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

With the latest drop, the ringgit’s value has decreased by 4.15 per cent against the Singapore dollar since the start of the year.
Singapore

Ringgit slumps to record low of 3.41 against SGD

Related Stories

Four more public holiday long weekends in 2024

Moneylenders hound man’s ex-landlord after he fails to report change of address

Foster mum of child with special needs gets caregiver award

Those who run unlawful gambling operations can be fined up to $500,000 and jailed up to seven years, while agents of such operations can be fined up to $200,000 and be jailed up to five years.

 

𝟴𝟵 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗜𝗡𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗜𝗡 𝗘𝗡𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗔𝗟 𝗛𝗢𝗥𝗦𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗦 The Police are investigating...

Posted by Singapore Police Force on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
More On This Topic
Alleged member of criminal group linked to illegal gambling accused of concealing nearly $2.8m
Jail for tycoon Peter Lim’s former son-in-law for offences linked to illegal gambling activities

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SingaporecrimeGambling