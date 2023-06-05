9 trees safe from being cut down for cycling path lighting

Five trees, which were planted on the sidewalk of upcoming condominium The Florence Residences, were cut down.

Nine trees in Hougang that were meant to be cut down to make way for a proposed cycling path will be retained, following discussions between the developer of an upcoming condominium next to the path and government agencies.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesman said the removal of the nine trees was not indicated in the plan submitted by the developer of The Florence Residences to LTA for approval.

“The Florence Residences developer had earlier planned to fell the nine trees to lay pipes to enclose the wiring for the lighting of a proposed cycling path,” said the spokesman.

“LTA and National Parks Board (NParks) have recently met the developer to study lighting options, and have provided assistance to find a solution without having to remove the nine trees.”

The revised plan for the cycling path will not need the removal of trees to lay new power cables, and will instead tap existing street light infrastructure in the area, added the LTA spokesman.

A May 15 report by Shin Min Daily News said that five large trees along Hougang Avenue 2, which were planted on the sidewalk beside the condominium, have been removed by the property’s developer, resulting in less shade for residents.

When Shin Min visited the site on May 14, five trees had already been cut down, while nine other large trees along Florence Road had notices on them informing residents of the trees’ impending removal.

The NParks group director of streetscape, Mr Oh Cheow Sheng, told ST that of the 14 affected trees, the felling of the five trees had been approved previously.

The trees that have been removed are affected by the development works of the condominium, including the planned road improvement works, said Mr Oh.

The project representative of The Florence Residences did not respond to ST’s request for comment.