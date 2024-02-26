About 200 people evacuated from Sengkang condo block

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at around 9.15pm at Block 13 Anchorvale Crescent, where the Bellewaters condominium is located.

About 200 people evacuated from an executive condominium block in Sengkang after a fire broke out at a 13th-floor unit on Feb 25.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at around 9.15pm at Block 13 Anchorvale Crescent, where the Bellewaters condominium is located.

“The fire involved a mattress on the balcony of a unit on the 13th floor,” SCDF said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

It added that the connecting bedroom was damaged by the heat and smoke from the fire.

A video of the fire circulating on social media platform Xiaohongshu on Feb 25 shows flames and thick, billowing smoke from the flat. Burning embers can be seen falling from the balcony.

Firefighters used a hosereel to extinguish the fire, SCDF said. About 200 people evacuated from the affected block before SCDF arrived.

SCDF added that one person had a small cut on the head after a fall at the ground floor and was taken to Sengkang General Hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“SCDF understands that some members of the public had tried to gain access into the affected unit and attempted to put out the fire before SCDF’S arrival,” SCDF said, adding that it will contact these people to commend them for their “public spirited acts”.