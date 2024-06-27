All Town Councils get green rating in latest report

All 17 Town Councils – from Aljunied-Hougang to West Coast – have been banded "green" in the four indicators in the 2023 Town Council Management Report released on June 27.

The four indicators are estate cleanliness and maintenance, lift performance and S&CC arrears management.

The green rating for estate cleanliness and maintenance indicates that there were fewer than four issues in the two areas during inspection by the Housing Board.

A green rating in lift performance means that the occurrence of lift faults and downtime is at an acceptable threshold – defined as fewer than two faults for every 10 lifts and less than an hour of downtime per lift in a month.

All the Town Councils also kept their S&CC arrears in check – fewer than four households out of 100 owed arrears and less than 40 per cent of the monthly collectible S&CC for the town was overdue for three months or more.

The Ministry of National Development highlighted that the latest report is an improvement from the last.

Chua Chu Kang Town Council received an amber rating for the period April 2022 to March 2023 as it had two instances of non-compliance with the Town Councils Act.

Both instances of non-compliance were cases of administrative oversight.

The public can view the latest report at mnd.gov.sg/our-work/regulating-town-councils/town-council-management-report-(tcmr)