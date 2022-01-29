Almost 1,000 GP clinics open during Chinese New Year holidays

MOH has advised the public to call the clinics to confirm opening hours and availability of services.

Almost 1,000 clinics will be open during the Chinese New Year holidays, from Monday to Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Jan 29) that of the 988 general practitioner (GP) clinics operating, 523 are Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and 324 of these can provide Covid-19 swabs.

"We encourage members of the public, including children, who feel unwell during the festivities to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions," MOH said.

Those who develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection - such as cough, sore throat and runny nose - as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, are encouraged to visit a PHPC.

Eleven combined test centres across the island will also continue to operate and take in patients who have been referred for a swab by their doctor.

The ministry advised the public to call the clinics to confirm the availability and operating hours of services - particularly for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations - and make appointments in advance.

Those cared for by telemedicine providers, such as those on the home recovery programme, will continue to have access to these services.

The public should seek medical treatment at a hospital's accident and emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies like chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding.

People who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies should refrain from calling 995.

"We seek everyone's continued effort and cooperation to exercise social responsibility and comply with all the safe management measures that have been put in place," said MOH, advising the public to regularly test themselves for Covid-19.

The list of clinics open during the holidays can be found at this website.