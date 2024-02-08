Nearly 1,000 GP clinics open during Chinese New Year

People are advised to go to GP clinics if they are not suffering from serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pains, breathlessness or uncontrollable bleeding.

Worried about falling ill over the Chinese New Year long weekend? There is no cause for worry as there will be 993 general practitioner (GP) clinics open at various times from Feb 9 to 12.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Feb 8 that the public can access the list of clinics and their operating hours on its own website, or the websites of the Agency for Integrated Care and the Community Health Assist Scheme.

A total of 17 clinics will stay open for 24 hours a day for all four days, while 101 clinics will be open on Feb 10, the first day of Chinese New Year.

One hundred and forty-nine clinics will open on Feb 11, while 250 clinics will be open on Feb 12.

MOH said that people are encouraged to visit GP clinics for minor conditions and make an appointment or call before heading down.

It added that members of the public should only head to accident and emergency departments at hospitals for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pains, breathlessness or uncontrollable bleeding.

Individuals who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies should refrain from calling 995 so that emergency medical services can respond swiftly to those with emergency conditions.