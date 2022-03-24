 On-arrival Covid-19 tests, quotas dropped for Bintan/Batam ferry passengers from April 1, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

On-arrival Covid-19 tests, quotas dropped for Bintan/Batam ferry passengers from April 1

On-arrival Covid-19 tests, quotas dropped for Bintan/Batam ferry passengers from April 1
Fully vaccinated travellers will need to do only a pre-departure Covid-19 test within two days of taking the ferry to travel quarantine free.ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Clement Yong
Mar 24, 2022 01:07 pm

Travel to Batam and Bintan by sea will from April 1 be simplified, with the quota of weekly passengers lifted, no more special designated vaccinated travel lane (VTL) ferries and no more on-arrival tests.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated will need to do only a pre-departure Covid-19 test within two days before taking the ferry to travel quarantine free, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on Thursday (March 24).

This can be in the form of a polymerase chain reaction test, a professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART) or a self-administered ART that is remotely supervised by an ART provider.

The changes are in line with the simplification of the VTL air links that Mr Iswaran announced on Thursday, as Singapore takes its most major steps yet to treat the coronavirus as endemic.

With the shift, tourists entering Singapore via the sea lanes will no longer have to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass, previously used by the authorities to control the number of people entering Singapore.

They will also no longer need to show proof of a hotel booking confirmation and payment for the duration of their stay, or present a return ferry ticket.

From Jan 29, members of the public will be able to book guided tours to the lighthouse.
Singapore

Bi-monthly public tours to Raffles Lighthouse soon

Related Stories

Decades-old love affair with the sea

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the simplified travel protocols will apply to any other ferry service routes it grants approval to later.

Those who need a visa to travel to Singapore must still get it and short-term visitors to Singapore must have a minimum travel insurance coverage of $30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs.

The VTL lanes with Nongsapura International Ferry Terminal in Batam and Bandar Bintan Telani Ferry Terminal in Bintan began in February, with a quota of 350 travellers weekly to each destination.

Read next: What you need to know about Singapore's latest Covid-19 rules

More On This Topic
Group sizes to double to 10, masks optional when outdoors, 75% can return to office from March 29
All vaccinated travellers can enter S'pore without quarantine from April 1, no need for VTL flights

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MARITIME AND PORT AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORETRAVEL ADVISORIEScoronavirus