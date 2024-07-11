Artist who died in CTE accident was out to meet a friend

Ms Sarah Nadia Aidil Tamzil with her artwork Modern Membawang, which was part of an exhibition in 2021.

At about 1am on July 5, Ms Sarah Nadia Aidil Tamzil, 26, told her dad Aidil Tamzil Taha that she was going out to hang out with her friend.

"She said she was going to hang out with her friend in Jurong for about an hour or two," the 54-year-old told Berita Harian.

However, Mr Aidil received news of his daughter's death at about 5am.

"I actually missed the call from Traffic Police. I felt something amiss and returned the call," he added.

"I was told that Sarah had died in an accident."

The police said a motorcycle was believed to have crashed on Central Expressway in the direction of Ayer Rajah Expressway at 3.25am on July 5.

Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The Lasalle College Of The Arts graduate was passionate in oil paintings and put up one of her works in an exhibition hosted by Singapore-based art group Apad in 2021.

The second child of five siblings was also a winner of the Young Artist Award for her artworks Fresh Start 1 and Fresh Start 2.

Apad on July 11 shared on Facebook the news of Ms Sarah's death and wrote: "Sarah will be remembered for her sweet and cheerful personality, multiple talents, and dedication to art."