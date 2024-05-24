Balloting for NDP 2024 tickets opens on May 27

Singaporeans and permanent residents can apply for the NDP parade on Aug 9 or one of the two previews on July 27 and Aug 3.

The public can ballot for tickets to the National Day Parade (NDP) 2024 and its preview shows from noon on May 27.

For the first time, applicants must use Singpass – the national digital identity platform – in a move to prevent scams.

Singaporeans and permanent residents can apply for tickets to the main parade on Aug 9 or one of the two previews on July 27 and Aug 3, which will all be held at the Padang, the NDP organising committee said on May 24.

Applications will close at noon on June 10.

The Padang will host an estimated 27,000 spectators for the NDP and each of the previews. The theme is “Together, As One United People”, which aims to emphasise the collective strength of Singaporeans in shaping the nation’s future.

The 2024 highlights include Singapore’s defence forces, Home Team and other groups demonstrating their response to disruptions in an extensive Total Defence set piece across the Marina Bay area and the Padang.

Spectators will be given LED wristbands that will light up the stands in a sea of vibrant colours.

Each applicant can opt for two, four or six tickets and is entitled to only one balloting chance, the organising committee said.

Members of the public can apply for tickets at www.ndp.gov.sg. Those without Singpass are advised to register for one, ask a trusted person with an account to apply on their behalf, or visit ServiceSG Centres for in-person assistance.

These are the only ways to apply for a ticket, said the committee, reminding the public not to give information to unverified links as these could be scams.

Notifications will be sent only from ndp2024@klook.com.

“Recipients of any notifications from NDP 2024 should beware of e-mails sent from other addresses as they could be scams or phishing attempts,” the committee said.

Successful applicants will be notified between June 21 and 25.

Tickets are not allocated on a first come, first served basis, said the committee, adding that each ticket will admit only one spectator. Children, including infants, must each have a valid ticket to be admitted.

The tickets are strictly not for sale and action will be taken against those who try to do so.

Spectators can soon separately bid for tickets to view the NDP event from the Promontory @ Marina Bay as part of a collaboration with the National Trades Union Congress. Details will be announced by the organisers shortly.

Secondary 3 students, who missed the National Education (NE) preview shows in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be invited to one of the four NE shows in 2024, the chairman of the parade’s executive committee, Brigadier-General Wilson Low, said on May 23.

The four shows, instead of the usual three, will cater to the larger student audience in 2024. The NE shows are usually open to Primary 5 pupils.

The NDP festivities will extend to five neighbourhoods on Aug 10 as part of the Heartland Celebrations, which will include carnival activities, performances, games and static displays of law enforcement and military vehicles and equipment.

Details of locations will be announced later.

Here is how you can apply for the NDP 2024 tickets from May 27:

Step 1: Go to www.ndp.gov.sg to access the application form.

Step 2: Log in with Singpass. Your name, NRIC and contact details will be autofilled using Singpass Myinfo into the provided FormSG.